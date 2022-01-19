Apple rolls out new firmware version for AirPods 3; check here for details

Apple has started rolling out a new firmware version for its latest third-generation AirPods.

The new firmware update rolling out brings AirPods 3 to version 4C170, and it represents the third update that Apple has released since AirPods 3 debuted, reports 9To5Google.

Apple has not officially announced any information on what is included in the firmware update, so it is currently unknown what the firmware updates fix or add.

The new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to an iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version, a user just need to open the Settings app on iPhone, navigate to the "Bluetooth" menu then find an AirPods in the list of devices. Finally, tap the "i" next to them and look at the "Firmware Version" number.

Apple is likely to launch the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year. Apple's suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new high-end AirPods.

The second-generation AirPods Pro may support lossless audio support and a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it.

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) and can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:40 PM IST