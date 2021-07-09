Apple may bring Spatial Audio system for virtual reality devices

Tech giant Apple is working on developing a system that could integrate spatial audio experiences into virtual or mixed reality platforms, potentially for a head-mounted device like Apple Glass.

In a patent application on July 8, Apple details an interface system that could present a "synthesized reality" to users.

However, the patent application details how this reality could go beyond visual and include other senses, such as hearing, reports AppleInsider.

A synthesised reality, in this case, is defined as an entirely or partly computer-generated setting that a user could interact with or sense. That covers both virtual reality and augmented reality -- both technologies that Apple is rumoured to be working on.