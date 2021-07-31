Apple CEO Tim Cook 'refused to meet', says Tesla chief Elon Musk but denies he was abused

Was there a Tesla-Apple deal in the offing? It is referred to in a new book written by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins on Elon Musk and his firm Tesla titled, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century.
Higgins claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook abused Musk when he mooted an idea to become the CEO of Apple. Musk has denied the claims and said instead that he has never met Tim Cook.
There are a series of tweets by Mark Gurgan, a Bloomberg-affliated journalist, who quotes from the book.
On his part, Musk does confirm in a tweet that Cook 'refused' to meet him but says he neither spoke or met with Cook.
What Musk says about not meeting with the Apple CEO was echoed by Tim Cook in an interview with New York Times. In that interview Cook denied having spoken to Musk ever. “You know, I’ve never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he’s built,” Cook said.
Higgins, though, goes on to retweet a picture of a meeting where both Musk and Cook are present.
Musk has called Higgins' book 'boring' and 'false' in a tweet:
To Musk slamming his book, Higgins tweeted that Musk was given plenty of opportunities to comment on the book. But he didn’t. He goes on to say that "This anecdote comes from Musk’s own account of the conversation, according to people who heard the retelling at the time.'
Higgins approached Apple too, for its version of what happened in that phone call that Musk admitted he made to Cook.
Higgins book on Tesla will be out on August 3. One thing is ensured: The book has created enough waves to kindle readers curiosity to go and buy it!
