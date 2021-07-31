Apple CEO Tim Cook 'refused to meet', says Tesla chief Elon Musk but denies he was abused

Was there a Tesla-Apple deal in the offing? It is referred to in a new book written by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins on Elon Musk and his firm Tesla titled, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century.

Higgins claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook abused Musk when he mooted an idea to become the CEO of Apple. Musk has denied the claims and said instead that he has never met Tim Cook.

There are a series of tweets by Mark Gurgan, a Bloomberg-affliated journalist, who quotes from the book.

On his part, Musk does confirm in a tweet that Cook 'refused' to meet him but says he neither spoke or met with Cook.