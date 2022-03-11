Apple CEO Tim Cook 'deeply concerned' over new LGBTQ laws in the US

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook has raised concern over LGBTQ laws in the United States, mainly those focused on young people that opponents refer to as "don't say gay" legislation.

Cook also expressed is support for the youth who he described as 'vulnerable' in a tweet.

In a tweet he said: As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focussed on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.

On March 8, Florida's Republican-controlled state legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill that forbids classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

The bill reads, "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

he bill, which the supporters say reinforces parental rights, will now go to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Being gay is "God's greatest gift to me": Cook

In October 2014, Cook revealed publicly that he is gay.

Cook said he chose to come out publicly after receiving letters from children who were "going through being bullied, being pushed out of their homes, very close to suicide".

On October 30, 2014, Cook became the first CEO of a major company to come out as gay.

Although his sexual orientation had been widely rumoured beforehand, he had not confirmed it publicly.

Cook said he was happy about that distinction as well as his decision.

"I'm very proud of it," the Apple CEO was quoted as saying to Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday in an exclusive interview for her programme on CNN International and PBS.

Being gay is "God's greatest gift to me", he said.

Everyone should be treated with respect, says Cook

"My strong view is that everyone should be treated with respect... I was public because I started to receive stories from kids who read online that I was gay," he said.

Cook said he is a private person but ultimately decided that he was being "selfish" by keeping quiet about his identity when he could help people by coming out.

"I needed to do something for them," Cook said. He wanted to demonstrate to gay children that they "can be gay and still go on and do some big jobs in life".

Cook said that coming out as gay has given him empathy towards those not in the majority and has also helped him as a leader, he said.

"I learned what it was like to be a minority," Cook told CNN.

"The feeling of being in a minority gives you a level of empathy for other people who are not in the majority." Prejudicial comments have also given him a thick skin, Cook said.

"That turns out to be pretty beneficial from this role as well."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:58 AM IST