 Apollo Pharmacy Plans To Open Two New Stores Every Day, Transforming Customer Base To 10 Crore Within Next Five Years
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Apollo Pharmacy plans to open two new stores every day, targeting to grow its customer base to 10 crore within the next five years, its CEO P Jayakumar said on Friday.The omni-channel pharmacy network, which has crossed the 7,000-store mark with the opening of its latest store in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, aims to strengthen the neighbourhood pharmacy reach.

Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Partners With Apollo Hospitals To Offer 24x7 Medical Care, ICU Ambulances And...
"We will continue to expand by opening two new stores every day and grow our customer base to 100 million within the next five years, ensuring that the highest-quality medicines remain within everyone's reach," Jayakumar said in a statement.Apollo HealthCo operates Apollo Pharmacy that serves users across over 19,000 pin codes.

Apollo HealthCo Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said at present, Apollo Pharmacy serves over one million orders every day."The 7,000-store milestone reflects the scale Apollo has built and the trust families place in us. We will continue to deepen access, strengthen India's neighbourhood pharmacy network while ensuring Apollo remains the first and most trusted choice for healthcare," she added.The company said its paid healthcare loyalty programme, Apollo Circle, has also crossed 10 million members.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

