Apollo Micro Systems Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Net Profit Up 53.7% With Revenue Soaring 72.3%

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd |

Mumbai: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, with profit after tax climbing to ₹46.15 crore, a significant jump from ₹30.03 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹388.15 crore, marking a 72.3 per cent increase compared to ₹225.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for Q2 FY27 was ₹391.69 crore, a rise from ₹226.57 crore in Q2 FY26. Total consolidated expenses also increased to ₹299.21 crore from ₹183.42 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹1.32, compared to ₹0.96 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS similarly increased to ₹1.32 from ₹0.91.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax was ₹71.37 crore, a 49.6 per cent increase from ₹47.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹639.44 crore, up from ₹358.85 crore in the prior year's first half.

Board Meeting and Review

The consolidated financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24 October 2026. The statutory auditors of the company conducted a limited review of these results.

Subsidiary Details

The company noted that the results include those of subsidiaries Ananya SIP RF Technologies Private Limited and Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, with parent holdings of 51 per cent each. Their statements were reviewed by the statutory auditors of the subsidiary companies.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.