Apollo Hospitals, Chennai initiates citywide vaccination drive

The Prime Minister of India has announced the ‘Tika Utsav’ initiative With an aim to scale up the vaccination coverage amongst eligible people, (11th - 14th April, 2021) and has urged all of us to take part. To add strength to PM’s ‘Tika Utsav’ ambitious operation, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai has initiated a citywide vaccination drive in association with corporate organisations and with the support of Central and State Government authorities. Let us unite in this fight against Covid-19.