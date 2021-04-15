Business

Updated on

Apollo Hospitals, Chennai initiates citywide vaccination drive

By FPJ Bureau

Seen in picture: Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, S Ramkishore, Vice President and Head Human Resource’s Divisional Corporate, L & T Construction, Dr Sathappan, Senior Medical Office, L & T Construction, Dr Santy Sajan, Chief Operating Officer, Operations, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Cluster 1, Dr Rahul Menon, COO and DMS, Operations, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Cluster 2 and Vineesh Ghei, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Apollo Hospitals, Southern Region.
Seen in picture: Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, S Ramkishore, Vice President and Head Human Resource’s Divisional Corporate, L & T Construction, Dr Sathappan, Senior Medical Office, L & T Construction, Dr Santy Sajan, Chief Operating Officer, Operations, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Cluster 1, Dr Rahul Menon, COO and DMS, Operations, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Cluster 2 and Vineesh Ghei, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Apollo Hospitals, Southern Region.

The Prime Minister of India has announced the ‘Tika Utsav’ initiative With an aim to scale up the vaccination coverage amongst eligible people, (11th - 14th April, 2021) and has urged all of us to take part. To add strength to PM’s ‘Tika Utsav’ ambitious operation, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai has initiated a citywide vaccination drive in association with corporate organisations and with the support of Central and State Government authorities. Let us unite in this fight against Covid-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in