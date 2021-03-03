Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning at Apollo Hospital in Belapur. He said that the vaccine is safe and appealed the citizens to get vaccinated whenever you receive the message of vaccination on your mobile number.

As per the government directive, COVID-19 vaccination was started under the NMMC area from January 16 and so far, a total of 24788 COVID warriors have been vaccinated.

In the first phase of vaccination, doctors and other health care workers as well as in the second phase, the frontline workers of the police, security, government and municipalities are being vaccinated.

Civic chief Bangar was administered the vaccine in the third phase of vaccination drive in the state. Soon after taking first shot of vaccine, he said that the COVID vaccine is very safe and he appealed citizens to get vaccine when their number comes.

Meanwhile, he said that it is imperative that everyone should strictly adhere to the three principles of health safety, namely wearing a mask, safe distance and frequent hand washing with sanitizer. “Even though the number of COVID infections has come down to zero and all have been vaccinated, it is important to make it a daily habit to wear masks, safe spaces and clean hands,” said Bangar.