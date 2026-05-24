Anupam Rasayan To Acquire Up To 43.3% Stake In Bliss GVS Pharma, Deal Valued At Around ₹1,370 Crore

Anupam Rasayan India will acquire up to 43.3 per cent stake in Bliss GVS Pharma for nearly Rs 1,370 crore. |

Mumbai: Anupam Rasayan India has signed an agreement to acquire up to 43.3 per cent stake in Bliss GVS Pharma.

The deal value is estimated at around Rs 1,369.51 crore.

According to the company, the acquisition will be done at Rs 299 per share.

Open Offer For Public Shareholders

After acquiring the promoter stake, Anupam Rasayan will also launch a mandatory open offer to purchase an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders of Bliss GVS Pharma at the same price of Rs 299 per share.

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Company Managing Director Anand Desai said the acquisition will help expand the company’s presence across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Funding Plan For The Deal

The company said the acquisition will partly be financed through a Rs 300 crore term loan.

The remaining amount will be raised through a non-controlling and non-voting equity instrument.

Management believes the transaction will create long-term growth opportunities for the company in both domestic and international pharmaceutical markets.

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Bliss GVS Pharma’s Strong Presence

Bliss GVS Pharma is a well-known pharmaceutical formulations company listed on both NSE and BSE.

Founded in 1984, the company manufactures products such as suppositories, tablets, capsules and injectables.

It has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Daman and holds approvals from global regulators including the USFDA and the World Health Organization.

The company also has EU-GMP certification and exports products to markets across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Focus On Global Expansion

Anupam Rasayan said the combined business will create a stronger and more integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing platform.

The company expects the acquisition to improve its reach in regulated markets like Europe and the United States.

Earlier acquisition of Jayhawk is also expected to support this expansion strategy.

Profit Growth Continues

Meanwhile, Anupam Rasayan India reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for FY26.

Its annual profit increased to Rs 222.19 crore from Rs 159.9 crore in the previous financial year.