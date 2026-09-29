Anupam Rasayan Acquires 22.5 Lakh Shares Of Bliss GVS Pharma For ₹162.74 Crore

Anupam Rasayan Acquires 22.5 Lakh Shares Of Bliss GVS Pharma |

Mumbai: Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of an additional 22,50,000 equity shares of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd through an on-market transaction.

Acquisition Details

The shares were acquired at a price of ₹723.2883 per equity share. This transaction represents approximately 2.12 per cent of Bliss GVS Pharma’s paid-up equity share capital.

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Total Shareholding

Following this acquisition and previous transactions, including 1,699 equity shares acquired via an open offer, Anupam Rasayan and its associate Mates Visa Consultancy Private Limited (PAC) now collectively hold 5,32,36,264 equity shares, or 50.07 per cent, of Bliss GVS Pharma.

Control and Promoter Status

With this acquisition, Anupam Rasayan and the PAC have gained control of Bliss GVS Pharma and have been designated as its promoters effective 28 September 2026. The board of directors of Bliss GVS Pharma acknowledged the change of control and the new promoter designation.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aims to strengthen Anupam Rasayan's presence across the pharmaceutical value chain, from KSMs to finished dosage formulations. The company expects this will enhance forward integration, unlock synergies through innovation and operational efficiencies, and support long-term growth and value creation.

Target Company Overview

Bliss GVS Pharma is a public listed company, incorporated on 11 December 1984. It specialises in manufacturing pharmaceutical products, including suppositories, pessaries, tablets, capsules, and other specialty pharmaceutical products. The company reported a turnover of ₹1,000.64 crore as on 31 March 2026, with a net worth of ₹1,231.76 crore.

Past Turnover

Bliss GVS Pharma’s turnover for FY2023-24 was ₹1,000.64 crore, for FY2024-25 it was ₹846.22 crore, and for FY2025-26 it stood at ₹798.98 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.