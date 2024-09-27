Ankush Sachdeva: Who Is The IITian And Youngest To Make It To The Hurun's U-35 Indian Entrepreneur List?

Start

As India grows touts itself as the next global behemoth, the number of industrial forces it creates is also under focus. The role of entrepreneurs and their ability to construct and make an economy thrive is undisputed.

Recently, the UK-based Hurun research group revealed its list of consequential young Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 35. In its inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under 35s, many interesting names found their place.

Sachdeva is the co-founder and CEO of ShareChat, a Bengaluru-based social networking platform. | ShareChat

Sachdeva's Journey

One notable inclusion in the list is of Ankush Sachdeva. Sachdeva is the youngest entrant on the list. Sachdeva is the co-founder and CEO of ShareChat, a Bangalore-based social networking platform.

The company was founded in 2015, and Sachdeva has been a part of the company for the past 9 years. He took over the top mantle as the cofounder and CEO of the company 6 years ago, in 2017.

In addition to ShareChat, Sachdeva also forayed into the short video content space with Moj. The platform was designed to take on ByteDance's TikTok, which was banned by the Indian government in 2020.

Born in 1992, Ankush Sachdeva is 31/32 years old.

Before founding his own company, Sachdeva served his stint with Microsoft, as he did his internship with the tech giant in 2014.

IITian At Work

Before joining the workforce, Sachdeva completed his academics from the coveted IIT Kanpur. He completed his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Computer Science, in 2015. He completed his schooling at Somerville School.

Today, under the leadership of Sachdeva, ShareChat has crossed some major milestones. The platform has received over 500 million downloads alone from the Google Play Store.

The Hurun's List

This list also featured Ambani scion and Relaince executive, Isha Ambani. Ambani is currently a part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited.

This Hurun group was founded by Rupert Hoogewerf in 1999 as the Hurun Report. The media research group is also known for its Hurun Rich List.