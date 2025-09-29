 Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAndhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

The discount will apply to the power consumption bill for October, the government said on Monday. The state government has claimed that the power sector, which has long been debt-ridden, has achieved a remarkable milestone this year by saving as much as Rs 895.12 crore during 2024-25.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has ordered a refund of Rs 895 crore to electricity consumers in the state. Power distribution companies will credit a refund of approximately 13 paise per unit to consumers in equal monthly instalments. It will be automatically adjusted in the bills, and there is no action required from the consumers.

Refunds for consumption months April 2024 to March 2025 will be credited from November 2025 to October 2026 in monthly cycles. The discount will apply to the power consumption bill for October, the government said on Monday. The state government has claimed that the power sector, which has long been debt-ridden, has achieved a remarkable milestone this year by saving as much as Rs 895.12 crore during 2024-25.

Read Also
CM Flags Off Delhi’s Next Leap in EV Revolution with Hari Nagar Electric Bus Depot to be executed...
article-image

Noting these landmark savings in the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA), the Andhra Pradesh discoms would be refunding this money to all electricity consumers in the state starting in November this year. The APERC noted that an expenditure of Rs 1,863.64 crore was incurred under FPPCA, against the budgeted Rs 2,758.76 crore or expected earlier for 2024-25. This has resulted in savings/reduction of Rs 895.12 crore. Earlier, the APERC had levied an FPPCA charge of 40 paise per unit on consumers for 2024-25.

Out of this, there has now been a return of Rs 895 crore, which the distribution utilities will be credited back to consumers. The government called the refund of the bill a historic development. This is the first time since electricity sector reforms began in 1999 that power distribution utilities will refund FPPCA amounts to consumers in monthly instalments. This marks a milestone in pro-consumer governance and financial prudence in the power sector, it said.

FPJ Shorts
CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers’ Strong Protests
CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers’ Strong Protests
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results OUT Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Check
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results OUT Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Check
'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco
'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco
Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x Subscription
Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x Subscription

As per the order of APERC, discom-wise refund amount is Rs 0.1328/kWh for Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Rs 0.1343/kWh for Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited and Rs 0.1312/kWh for Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL).

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like...

LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like...

Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x...

Condom Maker Anondita Medicare Shares Soar From ₹145 To ₹360 In A Month, IPO Sees Over 300x...

Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

Shirish Chandra Murmu Appointed As Deputy Governor Of The Reserve Bank Of India

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Orders ₹895 Crore Refund To Consumers

India Maintains Lead In Global Milk Production, Contributing 5% To The National Economy & Employing...

India Maintains Lead In Global Milk Production, Contributing 5% To The National Economy & Employing...