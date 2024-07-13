Anant-Radhika Wedding: Meet Kokilaben Ambani, Reliance's Matriarch and Top Stakeholder; Here's Everything You Need to Know |

In the saga of India's richest family, who is currently in the spotlight with their youngest son marriage, Ambani family is one among the few names in the glitzy world of country's business elite.

Recently, the marriage of their youngest son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, has brought global attention to the family's opulence.

Kokilaben Ambani was among the first to arrive at Antilia in a beautiful white and red saree, followed Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s brother, and his wife Tina Ambani.

Although, amidst these celebration, from their months long pre-wedding festivities and lavish spendings to the menu, one of the other important but a lesser known figure in the family's wealth is - Kokilaben Ambani.

Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani's dynasty, holds the highest stake in the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) according to reports.

The Ambanis Legacy

The Reliance Industries, one of the well known name among the country and globally, is founded by the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani and has grown into a diversified giant legendary Dhirubhai Ambani.

The company plays a major role in the country's economy and is known for its interest in a wide rage of array such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, and financial services.

Meet Kokilaben Ambani

Despite maintaining a low profile, Kokilaben Ambani, the wife of Late Dhirubhai Ambani, weilds a significant influence within the Ambani family and at RIL.

According to various reports, she holds around 1,57,41,322 shares, a 0.24 per cent stake in the company which makes her the the largest individual shareholder among the Ambanis.

Although she is not involved in the day to day operations of the company but plays a pivotal role in the family's legacy.

But according to estimates, her net worth is around Rs 18,000 crore.

About the family dynamics

As per reports, the Ambani family collectively holds 50.39 per cent of RIL’s shares and the public shareholders, including foreign institutional investors, own the remaining 49.61 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani, the business tycoon and the Managing Director of RIL, has a net worth around USD 123.7 Billion (approximately 10.66 lakh Crore) as per Forbes. He holds 75 lakh shares, a 0.12 per cent in RIL. Meanwhile, his wife, Nita Ambani and the Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, also holds a 0.12 per cent stake in RIL.

Furthermore, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children - Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani - each hold 80,52,021 shares, that is approximately 0.12 per cent stake in the company.

The generations stake, the trio is also included in the Board of Directors, with Akash leading Reliance Jio, Isha heading Reliance Retail, and Anant spearheading Reliance New Energy.