A Feast Fit For Royals: Inside The Culinary Delights Of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding

The wedding of the India's wealthist man's yougest child, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, has been the talk of the town for several months, not just for its star-studded guest list and opulent decor, but also for its extraordinary culinary offerings.

The Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding was finally held on Friday, July 13, at the Jio World Convention Centre. The Indian weddings, as always known, is incomplete without food and is also one of the other major segments on which everyone focuses on a wedding day.

According to reports, the Ambani wedding menu featured more than 2,500 dishes from around the world.

Glimpse of the menu

The Ambanis have enlisted the services of Kaashi Chaat Bhandar, a renowned eatery from Varanasi, to serve some of their signature street food delicacies. This included: Tamatar Chaat, Pani Puri, Dahi Bhalla, Plain Sohal, Kulfi Faluda, Bhalla Papdi, Mix Chaat, Dahi Puri, Chura Matar, Papdi Chaat, Samosa, Gulab Jamun, Palak Chaat, Tikki, Chana Kachori and many more.

Global Culinary

In addition to traditional Indian fare, the menu also featured a diverse array of international cuisines.

The dessert table at this wedding was a sight to behold, featuring an array of traditional sweets like creamy rabri and refreshing lassi.

The guest list at this grand event included celebrities from Bollywood to Hollywood, as well as prominent global figures. Guests such as Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were seen enjoying the lavish spread.

The wedding festivities is spanned fore three days, starting with the ‘Shubh Vivah’ on July 12, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and culminating with the ‘Mangal Utsav’ on July 14.