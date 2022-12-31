Anant Ambani, Karan Adani to be part of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

Karan Adani (Left), Anant Ambani (Right) | Image: FPJ

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani have been appointed as members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of Maharashtra, according to the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The council, which will be led by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, will have 21 members.

Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries Limited, and Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Port, respectively, will represent the ports and special economic zones, according to the CMO.

“The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others,” deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative council on Thursday.

Other members include Hindustan Unilever Limited chairman and managing director Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital managing director Amit Chandra (share capital from private industries), former chief executive office of National Stock Exchange Vikram Limaye (banking), Larsen and Toubro chief executive officer and managing director S N Subramanian (engineering), Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals) managing director Dilip Sanghvi, Mahindra & Mahindra chief executive officer Anish Shah and Badve Engineering chief executive officer Shrikant Badve (manufacturing).