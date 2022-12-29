Radhika Merchant: Latest addition to the Ambani family

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani
She is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Radhika, 24, has been engaged to Anant, 27, for several years now
Radhika is seen at all family events hosted by the Ambanis
She was present at the weddings of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Radhika, is from Kutch, Gujarat, has been in Mumbai for years. She completed her schooling at Mumbai's iconic Cathedral and John Connon School, and also at École Mondiale World School, Juhu
She then got an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School
Radhika went to New York for her higher studies. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University, following which she joined the luxury home developer the Isprava Group
Radhika is now one of the directors on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also known to be an ardent animal lover and is actively into animal welfare.