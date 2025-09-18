Anand Rathi IPO To Hit Markets On September 23, Price Band Revealed As Investor Buzz Grows

IPO plan and fundraising. | Image generated by grok. | Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers will launch its IPO on September 23.

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian market on September 23, 2025. The IPO will be open for public investors until September 25, while anchor investors will be allowed to participate a day earlier on September 22. After the subscription closes, the share allotment is expected to be finalized on September 26, and the stock will be listed on NSE and BSE on September 29.

Price Band and Lot Size Make It Attractive for Investors

The company has fixed the IPO price band between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share. This means the lowest price per share is 78.60 times the face value, while the highest is 82.80 times. The minimum application lot size is 36 shares, making it affordable for retail investors to participate.

IPO Allocation Reserved for All Types of Investors

The IPO has been carefully structured to attract different types of investors. 50 percent of the offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15 percent is set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The remaining 35 percent has been reserved for retail investors. To make the offer even more attractive for employees, the company is offering a 25 percent discount on the IPO price to them.

Strong Financial Growth Supports the IPO Buzz

Anand Rathi’s recent financial performance adds to the IPO’s appeal. In the financial year 2025, the company posted a profit of Rs 103.6 crore, which is a 34 percent increase from the previous year’s Rs 77.3 crore. Revenue also jumped by 24 percent, rising from Rs 681.18 crore to Rs 845.7 crore. These numbers show that the company is on a strong growth path, giving investors more confidence in its future.

With a solid business background, strong financials, and a fair price band between Rs 393 and Rs 414 per share, the Anand Rathi IPO is expected to receive a warm response. Both retail and institutional investors are closely watching this opportunity, especially in the current upbeat market environment.