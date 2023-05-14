Anand Mahindra shares priceless throwback pic on Mothers day says, 'Thank you for the coaching ma' | Twitter

On the occasion of Mother's Day that is celebrated on Sunday Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra. The Industrialist in his caption stated that the black-and-white picture was taken during a shareholders meeting chaired by his father Harish Mahindra.

In his tweet Anand Mahindra wrote, "Every year on Mother's Day I go fishing for old pics of my mother.. Here's one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy Mother's Day, wherever you are..."

Every year on #MothersDay I go fishing for old pics of my mother…Here’s one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy #MothersDay… pic.twitter.com/ejmBRvtF4Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2023

Internet users loved the beautiful picture and some even remembered their own mothers. While one user said, "Happy mother's day- She made you strong and successful - gave the habit of working hard and being the best whatever you do. My hats off to your graceful mother," others said, "You look like a very curious kid and your mother is so pretty."

Anand Mahindra had earlier shared that his mother was a teacher and in 2020 the industrialist had tweeted a photo of Indira Mahindra when she was pregnant with him.

In the post from 2020, the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote, "The right picture top expresses my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I'm glad she looked happy while expecting and I hope that having to bring me up didn't wipe that smile off her face!"

The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! 😊 Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are... pic.twitter.com/BRLHM7YLKH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

Indira Mahindra was a history teacher at Lucknow's prestigious Isabella Thoburn College and later moved to Mumbai.