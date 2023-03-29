 Anand Mahindra reposts images of Bolero turned into railway vehicle for bridge inspection
Anand Mahindra reposts images of Bolero turned into railway vehicle for bridge inspection



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

From the CJ3A to the Thar, Mahindra and Mahindra is known for locally manufacturing offroad vehicles for navigating rugged terrains for more than 70 years. Its current Chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for his social media activity, and is often seen tweeting videos of innovative use-cases for vehicles.

Recently, he wrote a post lauding the deployment of Mahindra's popular SUV Bolero, for inspecting a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

article-image

Transforming for the task

  • He came across a modified Bolero on a railway bridge in the state, through images shared on social media, and reposted them.

  • The SUV had been mounted on a platform, to help it move forward on railway tracks, to conduct a survey.

  • Trolleys can also be seen following the Bolero, as it inspected the bridge built at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

  • Mahindra hailed the innovation and reiterated the firm's focus on offroad vehicles, which can go to places where others cannot.

article-image

Remains Mahindra's flagbearer

  • Mahindra is responsible for giving India leading utility vehicles such as Scorpio, XUV and Thar.

  • Embracing the future, the seven decade old carmaker has also entered the EV space with electric SUVs.

  • But even though it isn't packed with features and stylish exteriors like other Mahindra SUVs, Bolero remains the brand's highest selling vehicle for being tough.

