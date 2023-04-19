Among 26 countries with Apple stores, India has lowest per capita income

Mumbai: Apple’s maiden store in city gets rousing welcome |

In the 70s, Steve Jobs came to India seeking spiritual enlightenment but found more poverty than he imagined, which was incompatible with its air of holiness. Struck by reality, he returned to the US and founded Apple, which gave the world the iconic iPhone among other products.

On April 18, 2023, India became one of only 26 countries that have an Apple store, but also has the lowest per capita income among them.

Less than half of Brazil's average income

At $7,130, India's per capita income is also 50 per cent less than that of Brazil, which has the second-lowest figure at $16,000.

The fact that India is getting an Apple store before Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Africa which have higher per capita income, highlights economic inequality.

The distribution of wealth is so unequal that expensive Apple products have a significant number of buyers, despite the average income of each Indian being low.

In the country of 140 crore, about 15.1 crore smartphones were sold in 2022, of which 60 lakh were iPhones.

Compared to that, 1.66 crore smartphones were sold in Japan, which has a population of little over 12 crore.

Lowest market share despite highest population