Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook thrilled with tech-savvy municipal school in Lower Parel

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 19, 2023
After inaugurating India's first Apple store in BKC, CEO Tim Cook met students Sitaram Mill Compound municipal school in Lower Parel on Wednesday.
The school uses iPads to teach software and creative skills to students. "Seeing kids in India learn via tech makes my heart sing," said Cook in an interview.
IANS
His reactions to the kids as he visited their classrooms was very inspiring for the staff, the school head told the media.
Tim Cook launched the first Apple store in India on Tuesday at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The store staff has 100 customer service executives who communicate in 20 languages.
The tech leader also had Netizens gushing when he famously shared a Vada Pav with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit during his trip to India.