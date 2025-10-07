Amid US Shutdown, Trump Hits With Tariff Surprise, 25% Duty On Trucks To Hurt Major Exporting Nations

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: The United States is currently facing a government shutdown, which means many federal employees have been sent home without pay. The Trump administration is struggling with funds to run government services. Amidst this crisis, former President Donald Trump has announced a heavy tariff on imported trucks—shocking countries that supply trucks to the US.

Trump Announces 25 percent Tariff from November

Through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump revealed that starting November 1, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks imported from other countries will face a 25 percent tariff. The move was earlier expected to come into effect from October 1 but has now been postponed by a month. The new tariff is expected to impact not just foreign truck suppliers but also the large American workforce dependent on the trucking industry.

Read Also Trump Announces New Wood Product Tariffs, Indian Exporters To Face Cost Pressure

Truck Imports in 2024 Were Huge

In 2024, the US imported over 245,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks from other countries. The total value of these imports crossed 20 billion dollars. With the new 25 percent tariff, the cost of buying trucks is likely to go up, which could reduce the volume of imports and increase the prices of trucks in the US market.

Mexico and Canada to Feel the Most Impact

The countries most affected by this move will be Mexico and Canada, the biggest truck exporters to the US. In 2024, truck imports from Mexico were worth 15.6 billion dollars, and from Canada, 4.5 billion dollars. As tariffs raise costs, the price of trucks in the American market will likely rise sharply, affecting businesses and transport operations.

Truck Industry Jobs at Risk

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, nearly 2 million people work in America’s truck industry—as drivers, mechanics, or in support roles. If truck prices rise due to the tariff, it may lead to reduced demand, which could indirectly affect salaries and job availability for truck drivers and related workers.