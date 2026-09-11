Amid Rising Global Trade Barriers, India Is Building Economic Bridges': PM Modi At BRICS Business Forum

PM Modi says India offers confidence in global growth and stability. |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described India as a source of confidence for global growth and stability amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

#WATCH | Today, while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges. Since 2014, we have entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries. Our approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses. That is… pic.twitter.com/trjV6mW1sT — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 11, 2026

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Modi said India was emerging as a “global solution hub”. He highlighted the country’s growth, reforms and ability to provide dependable solutions at a time when businesses face disruption.

BRICS Expands Its Reach

The Prime Minister said BRICS was marking 20 years of cooperation and had developed into a platform. Its family now includes 21 countries, comprising 11 members and 10 partner nations.

Together, these economies account for 50% of the world’s population, 40% of global GDP and 20% of global trade, he said. These figures underline the grouping’s growing role in shaping commerce, investment and development.

#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, "A very warm welcome to all of you to the BRICS Business Forum. This year, we are celebrating 20 years of BRICS. When this group was launched in 2006, it comprised only four countries. Today, our… pic.twitter.com/Go3tY2Mgy4 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Modi called the gathering the biggest BRICS Business Forum held in India. He said closer cooperation between governments and industry could create opportunities across member and partner countries.

Support For Open Sea Routes

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s support for freedom of navigation. Open sea routes are important for maintaining trade flows, strengthening supply chains and protecting global economic activity during periods of tension.

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His remarks came as conflicts, tariff pressures and uncertainty over key trade routes continue to test businesses and governments. Against this background, he presented India as a reliable economy capable of contributing to shared prosperity.

Focus On Practical Cooperation

Modi’s address placed businesses at the centre of the BRICS growth story. The forum provides companies with a platform to explore investment, technology partnerships and trade opportunities across fast-growing emerging markets.

He indicated that BRICS must translate its expanding global presence into practical economic cooperation. Stronger business links, resilient supply chains and inclusive development could help participating economies manage common challenges and build long-term stability.

India is hosting the expanded grouping as it seeks to deepen economic partnerships while promoting dialogue, balanced development and a more representative global order.