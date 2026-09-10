BRICS Summit 2026: 30,000 Security Personnel Deployed In Delhi; Xi Jinping, Putin, Pezeshkian To Stay In Separate Hotels | FULL DETAILS

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New Delhi: Preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026 are underway in New Delhi, with security being beefed up across the national capital ahead of the arrival of heads of state and other high-profile delegates.

Around 30,000 personnel, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed as part of the elaborate security arrangements for the summit.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile summit on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam. The event will bring together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations and other key dignitaries representing BRICS member states, partner countries and outreach invitees.

Security tightened at hotels

Security has been intensified at hotels in the Chanakyapuri area where several visiting leaders are expected to stay. Security teams from Russia and China have already arrived in India and reached the hotels where their respective leaders are expected to be accommodated. The teams are carrying advanced weapons and security equipment as part of the arrangements.

The Leela Palace is among the hotels where the VVIP guests are going to stay.

“Security personnel have been deployed from the floors where the presidents will stay to the rooftops and ground floors of the hotels,” The Indian Express reported, quoting a source.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is looking after the security arrangements for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, an additional deputy commissioner of police and two assistant commissioners of police have been deployed in separate shifts at the hotel where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay.

The security deployment covers key locations, including the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit. Of the around 30,000 personnel deployed, roughly half are from the Delhi Police, while the remaining personnel are from paramilitary forces.

Menwhile, three Russian transport aircraft were spotted touching down at the Noida International Airport.

Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian at separate hotels

Most heads of state attending the BRICS summit will be accommodated at different hotels across the national capital as part of the extensive security arrangements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to stay at a hotel that will also accommodate VIP dignitaries from Bangladesh, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will stay at a separate hotel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are expected to stay at the same hotel. Meanwhile, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister are expected to stay at another hotel.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with the finance ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Brazil, will be accommodated at a separate hotel.