Amid coronavirus lockdown, govt stresses on need to exempt transport of all agriculture products from restriction

The letter takes away at one stroke any discretionary power that policemen or self-styled officials exercise. It thus smoothened the movement of all items of daily use, including “inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods / carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person. Movement of driver and one person from their place of residence to truck should also be facilitated by local authorities. All movement of persons with the passes shall be subject to strict adherence to norms for hygiene and social distancing as is required in the context of C0VID19.”

It was now clear that the government has begun preparing for availability of items of daily consumption, especially when the lockdown is eased in stages. What remains to be seen is how many drivers report for work, as they themselves may be worried about being contaminated. It is not known whether they too will be provided protection clothing by the government.

The letter of the home secretary was followed by the very next day with another from the agriculture secretary, Sanjay Agarwal (D O. No. 22016/23/2017-M-lI (Part File)). This letter too is marked to all the chief secretaries across the countries urging them to allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere, including outside mandi areas. It urges chief secretaries to waive any provisions of the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) Acts in the respective states that seek to hinder the free movement of agri produce and its sale anywhere within the state. This should be done, stated the letter, “while maintaining surveillance, social distancing, avoiding overcrowding and proper hygiene for stake holders therein”. It urges farmers to sell their produce directly from warehouses as well, without the need to bring them to the mandis.

The order according to NCDEX officials covers both grains and vegetables and fruit. While some states like Maharashtra have already permitted farmers to sell their produce directly to households or to cities without going through the mandis, many other states have not done this. Say Kapil Dev, executive vice president and head of products and business development at NCDEX, “both letters together help ease the movement of agricultural produce and will go a long way towards empowering small and marginal farmer producers.” The provisions that enable small farmers to get dematerialised receipts from WDRA warehouses, allows them to sell their produce at market prices instead of selling them at distress prices because of being located far away from mandis.

Both circulars, read together, are the first attempt to create a national market for agri produce, breaking down state and municipal barriers. These provisions should go a long way towar5ds empowering farmer producers in seeking out new markets and enabling urban clusters to enter deals directly with farmer producers to ensure that agri-produce (inclusive of fruit and vegetables) are available.