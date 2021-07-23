American Express Q2 PAT rises as consumer spending recovers

Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common, fuelling a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.

That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, particularly spending from younger customers, the company said Friday.

"We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers," Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.

Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to USD 10.24 billion from USD 7.68 billion last year, and was stronger than the USD 9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of American Express Co. climbed nearly 4 per cent before the opening bell.