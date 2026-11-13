Amber Enterprises Reports Rs 2,627 Cr Q2 Revenue With 60% Growth, Posts Rs 57 Cr Adjusted Loss

Amber Enterprises |

Mumbai: Amber Enterprises India Limited reported a sharp increase in revenue during the second quarter of FY27, supported by strong growth across its consumer durables, electronics and railway sub-systems businesses.

Despite the impressive topline performance, the company reported an adjusted loss after tax of ₹57 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

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Revenue Jumps 60%

Amber Enterprises' revenue from operations surged 60% year-on-year to ₹2,627 crore during Q2 FY27. For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 28% to ₹6,515 crore, reflecting growth across its diversified business portfolio.

The company's quarterly operating EBITDA rose 30% to ₹127 crore, indicating improved operating earnings despite pressure on bottom-line profitability. Meanwhile, operating EBITDA for the April-September period climbed 29% to ₹464 crore.

Adjusted Loss Despite Growth

Amber Enterprises reported an adjusted loss after tax of ₹57 crore during the September quarter, even as revenue recorded strong double-digit growth.

However, the company's adjusted profit after tax for the first six months of FY27 remained positive at ₹69 crore. The contrasting quarterly and half-yearly earnings highlight the difference between revenue expansion and bottom-line performance.

Electronics Business Leads

The electronics division emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a 94% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue. The consumer durables business also delivered strong performance, with revenue rising 41% during the September quarter.

Meanwhile, the railway sub-systems and defence division recorded 15% revenue growth. All three divisions contributed to the company's overall business expansion.

Outlook And Growth Strategy

Amber Enterprises' Q2 FY27 results underline the growing contribution of its electronics business alongside its established consumer durables operations. Managing Director Daljit Singh commented on the company's performance following the earnings announcement.

Going forward, investors will monitor segment growth, operating margins and the company's ability to convert higher revenue into sustained profitability. The company's diversified operations remain central to its growth prospects.

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