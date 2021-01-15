Amazon Republic Day Sale from Jan 20-23: Offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is all set to start from 20th January. The customers have a chance to grab their favorite products at heavy discounts. Although, Amazon Prime Subscribers will get the early bird benefit. For Prime members, the sale will kick start from 19th January.

Customers can get up to 60% discount on their favorite electronic accessories and up to 40% on smartphones. Extra discounts would also be available if the payment are made with SBI and ICICI card. Payments through Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay will also bring along extra credits and discounts.

The best and latest smartphones on which the customers can avail heavy discounts are-