Amazon Republic Day Sale from Jan 20-23: Offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is all set to start from 20th January. The customers have a chance to grab their favorite products at heavy discounts. Although, Amazon Prime Subscribers will get the early bird benefit. For Prime members, the sale will kick start from 19th January.
Customers can get up to 60% discount on their favorite electronic accessories and up to 40% on smartphones. Extra discounts would also be available if the payment are made with SBI and ICICI card. Payments through Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay will also bring along extra credits and discounts.
The best and latest smartphones on which the customers can avail heavy discounts are-
iPhone 12 mini, One Plus 8T Redmi Note 9 pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime and many such smartphones would be made available at discounted prices during the sale.
The Great Republic Day sale is not just limited to smartphones, over 4000 electronics will be made available at offer prices. Television, laptops, Digital Watches, Earphones and many such items would be available during the sale.
Apart from Smartphones, Smart TV would be another item to watch out for during the sale. EMI options would also be available to the customers. Products like Echo speakers and Fire TV stick will also be available at 40% discount.
It doesn't matter if you are a shopaholic or not, the 20th-23rd January Amazon Republic Day Sale is too hard to miss.