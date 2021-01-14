Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from January 20: Here’s all you need to know

Good news for online shoppers as e-commerce giant, Amazon India, has announced its first big sale for 2021.
Amazon India has announced the ‘Great Republic Day Sale’, which will start from January 20 and go on till January 23. But, Amazon Prime (India) members will get a 24-hour early access starting 12 AM on January 19.
From smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials, and more, shoppers can splurge to their heart’s content during the Great Republic Day Sale.
If you are looking at buying smartphones, laptops or smart TVs, this is the best time as Amazon India will offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit cards and credit EMI during the sale. There is also a no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit and credit cards.
The e-commerce giant has also shared a list of brands available with discounts during the sale, including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Bosch, HP, Lenovo, JBL, boAt, Sony, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm, and more.
Amazon has teased some of the smartphones that will be up for grabs at discounted rates. The list includes the likes of Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Oppo A31.
The e-commerce giant will have a dedicated category for top 10 products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, kitchen appliances, apparel, electronics, home entertainment segment that have received 4-star or above ratings.
While the e-commerce giant hasn't revealed the exact deals on other products, but among the tech deals, Amazon will offer mobile phones and accessories with up to 40% off, and electronics and accessories with up to 60% off. Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices will also go on sale with discounts of up to 40%.
Meanwhile, even Business customers making purchases on Amazon Business can avail discounts. The Business customers buying on Amazon Business can avail discounts on products related to reopening of office space, working from home requirements, safety, and hygiene supplies and other office purchases. According to reports, Amazon India will be providing additional 15+% off on bulk discounts, upto 28% savings on GST invoices and a 10% instant discount on SBI cards.