Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from January 20: Here’s all you need to know

Good news for online shoppers as e-commerce giant, Amazon India, has announced its first big sale for 2021.

Amazon India has announced the ‘Great Republic Day Sale’, which will start from January 20 and go on till January 23. But, Amazon Prime (India) members will get a 24-hour early access starting 12 AM on January 19.

From smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials, and more, shoppers can splurge to their heart’s content during the Great Republic Day Sale.

If you are looking at buying smartphones, laptops or smart TVs, this is the best time as Amazon India will offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit cards and credit EMI during the sale. There is also a no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit and credit cards.