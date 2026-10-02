Amazon Now Expands Ultra-Fast Delivery To Over 120 Indian Cities, Doubles Its Reach In Two Weeks Ahead Of Festive Season

Amazon Now |

Mumbai: Amazon has expanded Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery service, to more than 120 Indian cities, doubling its reach in two weeks ahead of the festive shopping season.

The company said orders are handled through nearly 800 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres, supporting deliveries of everyday essentials and other products across the country.

Amazon Now Reaches More Cities

The expanded network includes Amritsar, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ambala, Mangalore, Manipal, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Changanassery, Bhubaneswar and Karwar.

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Customers can order tens of thousands of products across categories such as groceries, fresh produce, frozen food, personal care, fashion and beauty.

Small appliances, home products and kitchen goods are also available through the service.

Shoppers can check local availability by finding the “Now” banner in the Amazon shopping app.

Orders Double Every Quarter

Harsh Goyal, vice-president for Everyday Essentials at Amazon India, said the rollout would bring faster deliveries to more customers ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

He described Amazon Now as the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India’s history, with orders doubling every quarter.

In September, Amazon said the service had exceeded USD 1 billion in annualised gross sales, calculated using its performance over the previous three months.

Expansion Target Exceeds 300 Cities

Amazon plans to extend the service to more than 300 cities and build what it calls India’s largest delivery-in-minutes network.

The company said its wider delivery network offers tens of thousands of products within minutes or a few hours.

More than one million products qualify for same-day delivery, while over four million are available for next-day delivery, according to Amazon.

Great Indian Festival Begins October 8

Amazon Now will feature offers during the Great Indian Festival, starting October 8.

Deals will cover smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty and home essentials.

Eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions can receive a 10 per cent instant discount. Prime members will also qualify for additional savings of up to 10 per cent.