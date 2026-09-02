Amazon India Creates 1.6 Lakh Seasonal Jobs Ahead Of Festive Shopping Rush | X - rajeshreddyega

New Delhi, Sep 2: With festive season around the corner, Amazon India on Wednesday said it has created over 1,60,000 seasonal work opportunities across its operations network that supports e-commerce and quick commerce business.

Typically, the festive season provides a significant boost to e-commerce and quick-commerce, driving an uptick in consumer spending, order volumes and transaction values.

Increased demand across categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty, gifting, groceries and home products, coupled with festive promotions and a growing preference for convenience, have been pushing higher online traffic and purchases over the past years.

While e-commerce platforms benefit from larger-ticket festive shopping, quick-commerce players too are catching up fast, making the festive buzz an important catalyst for growing the digital commerce ecosystem.

Amazon creates festive jobs

In a statement on Wednesday, Amazon India said it has created over 1,60,000 seasonal work opportunities nationwide as festive season approaches.

These include direct and indirect work opportunities across 400 cities in India, spanning large metros as well as tier 2 and 3 cities like Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ghaziabad, Ranchi, Salem, Gorakhpur, and others.

Amazon has already onboarded the majority of these associates in preparation for the festive season and has begun providing them with the necessary training. The new associates will join Amazon’s existing pan-India operations network, helping pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders while supporting the growing demand during the festive period, according to the company.

"As part of Amazon’s commitment to supporting its associates, even the seasonal associates will have access to the range of safety and welfare programs and benefits that other associates have," the company said.

Amazon expands operations network

Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye, said the company has created over 1.6 lakh seasonal work opportunities across its operations network, to meet the anticipated increase in customer demand.

"This expanded workforce will help us strengthen our fulfillment and logistics capabilities and ensure we can handle the festive season seamlessly. Many of these associates continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, while several others return year after year to work with us," he added.

Festive hiring boosts e-commerce

Last month, e-commerce marketplace Meesho had said it expects to create over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to meet the surge in demand during the festive season.

The projected employment generation includes approximately 6.5 lakh jobs across its seller network and about 3.75 lakh roles across its logistics operations.

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Terming the festive season as an important period for businesses across the ecosystem to scale up and prepare for increased demand, Meesho had said: "This year, we expect to enable over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities... Nearly 1.3 lakh sellers are expected to hire seasonal workers across packaging, manufacturing, production, warehousing and inventory management, as they build inventory, launch new products and expand their festive collections."

As such, India's e-commerce sector is projected to grow nearly three times to USD 345 billion by 2030 from USD 125 billion in 2024, propelled by the rapid expansion of quick commerce and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, according to a latest report.

According to the report titled 'Smart Growth in a Fast Market' by research consultancy Infisum, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4 per cent through 2030.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)