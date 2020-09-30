Amazon creates over 1 lakh jobs ahead of festive season

Amazon India on Wednesday said that it has created more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network in the country ahead of the festive season.

The new associates will join Amazon's existing network of associates and support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers' orders safely and efficiently, the company said in a statement.

"The new seasonal positions will help elevate its delivery experience and boost the company's fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season," it said.

The company has also generated tens of thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, 'I Have Space' delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period.

The latest announcement, the company said, is in line with its commitment to create 10 lakh new job opportunities in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

"This festive season, we are looking forward to serving customers in every part of the country by providing fast, safe and a more seamless ecommerce experience to them from the safety of their homes. This year, more than 1,00,000 seasonal associates will join us to fulfil customer promises," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President - APAC, MENA and LATAM Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India.