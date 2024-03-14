Amazon And Commerce Ministry Join Forces To Boost E-Commerce Exports From Key Districts

Representative Image | File

Amazon Global Selling, alongside India’s Ministry of Commerce and the Director General of Foreign Trade, is embarking on a mission to boost exports from districts rich in export potential.

What Happened: According to an interview published by Hindu Businessline, Bhupen Wakankar, the mind behind Amazon India’s Global Trade, highlights the company’s strategic alliances with both government and private sectors to fuel this initiative.

Wakankar reveals that Amazon recently inked a deal with the commerce ministry to focus on the country’s top 75 districts, which are the powerhouse behind 80% of Amazon’s exports from India.

Amazon’s platform, home to over 1.25 lakh exporters, has seen explosive growth since its inception in 2015, raking in $8 billion (₹66,307 crore) in revenue and setting sights on a $20 billion (₹1.65 lakh crore) goal by 2025.

Why it matters: This growth trajectory showcases a shift towards e-commerce exports, democratizing the space for smaller players and directly connecting them with over 200 countries via Amazon’s international websites.

The collaboration aims to enhance awareness and education on e-commerce exports at the district level, leveraging DGFT’s local ties and infrastructure. This initiative promises to revolutionize how small to medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) operate, offering a streamlined, digital avenue for reaching global markets with a diverse range of products.

