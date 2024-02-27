Aman Gupta Net Worth: boAt Founder Net Worth About ₹720 Cr; Check Out His Car Collection & More

Aman Gupta | FPJ Library

Shark Tank India is a popular Indian business reality TV show, providing a platform for entrepreneurs and startups across diverse sectors to present their business models to a panel of investors to secure investments.

One notable investor is Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt. Let's take a look at his net worth and lifestyle.

Net Worth

Aman Gupta, known for the success of boAt, has a reported net worth of Rs 720 crore. His sound accessories brand, boAt, is valued even higher at Rs 10,500 crore, as per reports.

Gupta has not limited his investments to boAt; he has also supported startups like Freecultr, Bummer, Skippi Ice Pops, and more.

Car Collection

Aman Gupta's car collection mainly includes luxury German vehicles. He owns a BMW X1, valued at around Rs 55 lakh, and a BMW 7 Series, with prices starting from approximately Rs 1.70 crore.

Aman Gupta's residence

He lives in a two-story bungalow situated in South Delhi, with an estimated value ranging from Rs 8 crore to Rs 15 crore, as per reports.

Education and Background

Aman Gupta holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University. He furthered his education by obtaining chartered accountancy qualifications and later pursued an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business.

Gupta commenced his professional journey as an assistant manager at Citibank. Following that, he co-founded Advanced Telemedia Pvt. Ltd., gaining valuable experience in the consumer electronics sector.

After his tenure at Advanced Telemedia, Gupta worked as a consultant at KPMG before taking on the role of India Sales Director at Harman International. Subsequently, he ventured into founding another successful enterprise - Imagine Marketing Services Private Limited, which eventually transformed into the well-known brand boAt.