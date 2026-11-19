Jerome Stewart |

Mumbai: Amagi, a global provider of cloud-based media technology, has appointed Jerome Stewart as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Global Head of Marketing. The appointment is aimed at strengthening the company's international brand presence, accelerating customer acquisition and supporting its expansion across the global media technology industry.

Jerome Stewart To Lead Amagi’s Global Marketing Strategy

In his new role, Stewart will oversee Amagi's integrated marketing operations, bringing product marketing, growth marketing, creative strategy and corporate communications under a unified framework.

His responsibilities will include enhancing brand visibility, strengthening customer engagement and driving demand generation across international markets. The appointment comes as media companies increasingly adopt cloud-based broadcasting, video streaming solutions and digital content monetisation technologies.

Over 25 Years Of Technology Marketing Experience

Stewart brings more than 25 years of experience in technology marketing, business transformation and global go-to-market strategies. Before joining Amagi, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Conviva, where he supported the commercial launch of its agentic analytics solutions. His efforts helped expand Conviva's market positioning beyond video streaming analytics into consumer experience analytics for e-commerce, travel and software-as-a-service businesses.

Previously, Stewart was Vice President of Global Marketing at Dynatrace, contributing to its marketing strategy during its journey from initial public offering to global expansion. He has also held senior marketing leadership positions at Splunk, Salesforce and Microsoft.

Amagi Eyes Stronger Global Market Presence

Stewart's international experience includes professional assignments across Europe and Latin America. His global career began with volunteering for the US Peace Corps in Bolivia. Commenting on his appointment, Stewart highlighted the growing transformation of the media industry and Amagi's role in helping businesses modernise video creation, distribution and monetisation.

Sangeeta Chakraborty, Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, said Stewart's experience across emerging businesses and established technology companies would support the organisation's international growth ambitions. His appointment is expected to strengthen Amagi's global marketing capabilities as the company focuses on expanding its customer base and delivering greater value through cloud-based media solutions.

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