UP Teachers To Receive Digital Content Training For PM e-Vidya Channels To Strengthen Online Education | X

Lucknow, August 5: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is taking a major step towards taking digital education to new heights. To provide more effective, engaging, and high-quality digital education to students across the state, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET-NCERT), New Delhi, is providing special training to teachers and teacher educators.

The training programme, being conducted in two phases, provides participants with hands-on training in script writing, video presentation, digital content development, editing, and post-production, enabling them to develop high-quality digital educational content for the PM e-Vidya DTH channels in accordance with national standards.

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The first phase of the training will continue until August 7, while the second phase will be held from August 10 to 14, 2026. Selected teachers and teacher educators from various districts of the state are participating in the programme. During the training, experts are providing practical sessions covering the entire process of preparing digital lessons, enabling the development of more effective e-educational content for students in the future.

The Government of India has allocated 5 PM e-Vidya DTH channels to Uttar Pradesh. Since July 29, 2023, these channels have been broadcasting curriculum-based and co-curricular educational programmes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for students from Balvatika to Class 12. Channel 173 broadcasts content for Balvatika and Classes 1 to 2, Channel 174 for Classes 3 to 5, Channel 175 for Classes 6 to 8, Channel 176 for Classes 9 and 10, and Channel 177 for Classes 11 and 12. A repeat telecast facility is also available for the convenience of students.

The educational content under PM e-Vidya is not limited to DTH channels. It is also available free of cost through DD Free Dish, the PM e-Vidya mobile app, and YouTube. This enables every student in the state, including those in remote areas, to access high-quality digital educational content at their convenience.

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JD Training Dr. Pawan Sachan stated that the digital content is developed in the SCERT studio in accordance with NCERT guidelines. To ensure the quality of the content, a 12-member State-level committee has been constituted to review and approve the subject matter. Monthly and daily broadcast schedules for each class are also issued so that students and teachers can use these programmes in a planned manner.

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"Strengthening digital education in line with the National Education Policy-2020 is our priority. By providing training in modern digital content creation, we are giving a new direction to the capabilities of our teachers. The benefits of this initiative will directly reach crores of students across the state, enabling them to receive high-quality, technology-based education. Our goal is to ensure that the best digital learning content reaches every child with ease."

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education