UP To Shift 15,613 Anganwadi Centres To Parishadiya Vidyalaya Campuses By August 15 | X

Lucknow, August 05: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government will shift 15,613 Anganwadi centres to Parishadiya Vidyalaya campuses by August 15, giving fresh momentum to the integration of basic education and Early Childhood Care and Education. These are Anganwadi centres that are currently operating in non-departmental buildings despite being located within a 200-metre radius of Parishadiya Vidyalayas.

Under this campaign being carried out in mission mode, children will be provided a quality early learning environment in Parishadiya Vidyalaya campuses with safe and designated classrooms, clean drinking water, toilets, play areas, electricity, and other basic facilities. Mapping of 1,89,208 Anganwadi centres across the state has already been completed, of which 1,64,480 centres have already been integrated with Parishadiya Vidyalaya campuses. In this regard, Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani, and Director, Child Development Services and Nutrition Harshita Mathur have issued guidelines.

According to the joint guidelines, Anganwadi centres located within a 200-metre radius of Parishadiya Vidyalaya that are currently operating in non-departmental buildings will be shifted in phases to the respective mapped Parishadiya Vidyalaya campuses. The transfer will be carried out only in those schools where safe and designated classrooms, electricity, and other necessary facilities are available for the operation of Anganwadi centres.

The objective of this initiative is to provide children in the 3 to 6 years age group with a school environment from the early years and establish strong convergence between Early Childhood Care and Education and basic education in line with the National Education Policy-2020.

The campaign is being viewed as a comprehensive initiative for the effective integration of basic education and Early Childhood Care and Education in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020, along with the transfer of Anganwadi centres. It will provide children with a better educational environment, access to school resources, and quality learning opportunities from their early years.

At the same time, better coordination between the Education Department and the Child Development Department, along with more efficient utilisation of resources, will further strengthen the quality of basic education in the state.

The guidelines clearly state that the concerned Parishadiya Vidyalaya will ensure the availability of clean drinking water, toilets, adequate play areas, and other necessary physical resources for children in the 3 to 6 years age group. This will provide children with a safe, clean, and activity-based learning environment. It will also strengthen continuity in learning from Bal Vatika to Class 1 and further reinforce school readiness. This initiative is considered an important step towards strengthening children's foundational learning in line with the National Education Policy-2020.

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Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani and Director, Child Development Services and Nutrition Harshita Mathur have directed all districts to conduct the campaign in mission mode. The District Programme Officer and the District Basic Education Officer will jointly monitor the campaign. After completion of the transfer process, a report in the prescribed format, jointly signed by both officers, will be submitted to the Directorate of Child Development Services and Nutrition and the Office of the Director General, School Education. All districts have been directed to ensure the transfer of the identified Anganwadi centres by August 15, 2026.

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"Early Childhood Care and Education is the most important foundation of the National Education Policy-2020. Shifting Anganwadi centres to Parishadiya Vidyalaya campuses will provide young children with a quality educational environment, activity-based learning, and better school facilities from early childhood itself. This will further strengthen the learning continuum from Bal Vatika to Class 1. Our goal is to ensure that every child is fully prepared for learning before entering school."

- Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education