UP Excise Department Records ₹20,862 Crore Revenue In April-July 2026, Intensifies Illicit Liquor Crackdown | X

Lucknow, August 5: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Excise Department of Uttar Pradesh has been consistently delivering better performance on both fronts, revenue collection and action against illicit liquor.

During the first four months (April-July) of the financial year 2026-27, the department generated revenue of Rs 20,862.42 crore, setting a new record.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna says, “...Under the major tax and non-tax revenue heads, the state government received a total revenue of ₹21,754 crore in July of the financial year 2026-27, compared to ₹18,394 crore received in July of the financial year… pic.twitter.com/IxurI7Efu9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2026

This is Rs 2,279.23 crore, or 12.27 percent, higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

In July alone, the department collected revenue of Rs 5,052.86 crore, which was 16.04 percent higher than in July of the previous year.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agarwal stated, "Due to the Yogi Government's transparent policies, effective monitoring, and improved administrative arrangements, the department is continuously setting new records.

The government has fixed a revenue target of Rs 71,278 crore for the Excise Department during the current financial year, and the department is working with full commitment to achieve it. The government's objective is not only to increase revenue but also to protect society from the adverse effects of addiction."

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Excise Commissioner Dr. Adarsh Singh noted, "Along with revenue growth, strict action is also continuing against the manufacture, sale, and smuggling of illicit liquor. During April to June 2026, 29,294 cases were registered and illicit liquor and narcotic substances were seized.

During this period, 4,673 people were arrested, 819 accused were sent to jail, and 30 vehicles used in smuggling were seized. In July as well, 9,769 cases were registered, 1,704 people were arrested, and 271 were sent to jail."