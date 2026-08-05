UP Govt Launches 'Parivar Santriptikaran Abhiyan' To Empower Rural Women Through Self-Help Groups | X

Lucknow, August 05: In a major step towards making rural women self-reliant, the Yogi Government has launched the statewide 'Parivar Santriptikaran Abhiyan'. Under this special campaign, which will run from August 5 to August 20, eligible families that are not yet associated with Self-Help Groups or the Rural Livelihood Mission will be identified through village-to-village and door-to-door outreach. The objective of the campaign is to economically empower every eligible woman by connecting her with self-employment opportunities, banking facilities, and government schemes.

During the campaign, nodal officers at the development block and gram panchayat levels will conduct door-to-door surveys to identify families where women are not yet part of Self-Help Groups. Based on the survey, they will be connected with the groups so that they can benefit from savings, credit, training, and employment opportunities.

The Yogi Government has directed that bank accounts of all eligible Self-Help Groups be opened immediately during the campaign. This will enable the groups to receive government financial assistance, bank loans, and benefits of other schemes directly. After being connected with banking facilities, it will become easier for rural women to start small enterprises and expand their economic activities.

The primary objective of the Parivar Santriptikaran Abhiyan is to ensure that no eligible family remains deprived of government schemes, Self-Help Groups, and livelihood resources. The Yogi Government aims to increase the income of every eligible woman by connecting her with economic activities and making rural families self-reliant.

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As more and more women become part of Self-Help Groups, new employment opportunities will be created in villages. Small household industries, agriculture-based activities, food processing, handicrafts, and other self-employment avenues will expand. This will strengthen the rural economy and also increase women's incomes.

The Rural Livelihood Mission has emerged as a strong foundation for women's empowerment in the state. At present, more than 10 lakh 10 thousand Self-Help Groups are active in Uttar Pradesh, with more than 1 crore 19 lakh families associated with them. These groups have not only enabled rural women to save and access credit but have also provided them with opportunities to become entrepreneurs. Today, a large number of women are earning regular incomes through food processing, dairy, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring and embroidery, organic products, digital services, and other small-scale industries.

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According to Arun Kumar, Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, “Women are no longer being limited to savings and credit alone; they are being provided opportunities to become entrepreneurs. This is why Self-Help Groups have today emerged as a strong medium for bringing not only economic transformation but also social change in villages. Following the Parivar Santriptikaran Abhiyan, a large number of women will become partners in this transformation, and the rural economy of the state will gain fresh momentum."