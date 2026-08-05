CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses SP Of Blocking Welfare Discussions During UP Assembly Session Over ₹59,000 Crore Budget | VIDEO | X

Lucknow, August 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Uttar Pradesh Assembly session once again exposed the true face of the Samajwadi Party (SP). By disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly, SP members committed a grave injustice against the state's youth, farmers, women and the poor. Owing to their negative attitude, they did not allow a discussion on the public welfare initiatives proposed in the Supplementary Budget. The SP did not merely obstruct the House; it obstructed opportunities meant for Dalits, OBCs, youth, farmers, women and the poor."

The Chief Minister was addressing journalists at the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday after the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die following repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

The Chief Minister said, "The SP's true character is anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, anti-youth, anti-poor, anti-farmer and anti-women, and that the Assembly had exposed this reality."

He described the party's conduct as undemocratic, unconstitutional, shameful and detrimental to all these sections of society.

Condemning the SP's behaviour in the House, he assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that the double-engine government would continue, without interruption or hesitation, its commitment to serving every section of society, just as it has done over the past more than nine years.

The Chief Minister said, "The government's objective during the Monsoon Session was to promote employment and skill development for youth, launch new initiatives for the welfare of farmers and the poor, and strengthen programmes for women's dignity and self-reliance. Keeping this in view, the government presented a Supplementary Budget of over ₹59,000 crore and allocated funds for several public welfare schemes and programmes."

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "Friends, the undemocratic and unconstitutional face of the Opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, has once again been exposed during the Assembly session. Disrupting the Assembly session is a grave injustice to the… pic.twitter.com/7UWPrhVBEy — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2026

He added, "The government wanted meaningful discussions in the Assembly on these new initiatives."

The Chief Minister said, " The Samajwadi Party's negative attitude prevented any discussion on welfare schemes meant for youth, food-producing farmers, women's empowerment and the poor. Party's conduct was not only unconstitutional but also anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-women and anti-poor. Supplementary Budget also made provisions for demands raised by public representatives to further strengthen the state's infrastructure and expand the expressway network."

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, cooks, village chowkidars, fair price shop dealers and many others have been making significant contributions to Uttar Pradesh's development."

He added, "The government had sought to work in the interest of all such groups whose honorarium was due for enhancement. Provisions to increase destitute women pension, old-age pension and disability pension, and to include new eligible beneficiaries, could have been discussed in the House, but the SP's negative approach obstructed the process. Members also intended to strongly raise several important public issues, but SP members' conduct became a hindrance. Despite this, the Assembly passed the Supplementary Demands."

The Chief Minister announced that the Uttar Pradesh Government has constituted an Outsourcing Commission. Funds have been allocated in the budget to ensure that every outsourced employee receives at least the minimum honorarium along with social security benefits. Budgetary provisions have also been made to increase the incentives and honoraria of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, village chowkidars, cooks and fair price shop dealers. After being passed by the Assembly, the budget will be taken up by the Legislative Council. Thereafter, the government will ensure that the benefits reach every section of society through various programmes.

The Chief Minister said, "The Samajwadi Party's conduct insults those who continue to serve the state's development and its 250 million people despite receiving modest honoraria."

He recalled that the SP had earlier jeopardised the future of Shiksha Mitras. He said, "Shiksha Mitras, who earlier received an honorarium of ₹3,000, were given ₹10,000 by our government initially, which was later increased to ₹18,000. Similarly, the honorarium of instructors was raised from ₹9,000 to ₹17,000. In addition, teachers associated with basic, secondary and higher education have been provided with cashless medical treatment facilities."

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The Chief Minister said, "The Supplementary Demands also included several important welfare measures for different sections of society."

He noted that ₹407 crore had been allocated for constructing protective canopies, parks and boundary walls around the statues of great personalities who dedicated their lives to social justice, including Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Shiromani Ravidas, Sant Jyotiba Phule, Shahuji Maharaj and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party disrupted the Assembly proceedings and repeatedly created obstacles in an attempt to prevent the budget from being passed.

However, despite the disruptions, the Supplementary Demands were approved by the Assembly. Once passed by the Legislature, all these works will be carried out within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring due honour to these champions of social justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh, along with MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Nand Kishore Gurjar, Rajeshwar Singh, Sushil Singh and others, were present during the press interaction.