UP Achieves 85.19% Farmer Registry Target, Ranks 10th Nationally In Digital Farmer Registration Drive | X

Lucknow, August 5: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Farmer Registry campaign being implemented in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that farmers receive the benefits of government schemes in a transparent and timely manner is progressing rapidly. As a result, the state has secured the 10th position at the national level in the progress of the Farmer Registry.

The state has achieved 85.19 percent of the target set by the Government of India, while 14.81 percent of the work remains to achieve the 100 percent target. According to the department's review report, Uttar Pradesh is now very close to securing the ninth position in the national ranking, and efforts are being made to complete the campaign at an accelerated pace.

The Government of India has set a target of registering 2,88,70,495 farmers for Uttar Pradesh. Against this target, 2,45,94,831 farmers have been successfully registered so far. This means that 85.19 percent of the target has been achieved. At present, the registration of 42,75,664 farmers remains pending, and the campaign is being further intensified to complete this at the earliest.

According to the review report, if the campaign is to be completed by August 29, 2026, approximately 1,42,522 farmers will need to be registered every day. Similarly, to complete the target by September 29, 2026, 71,261 farmers must be registered daily, and to complete it by October 29, 2026, registration of 47,507 farmers per day will be required.

Under the Farmer Registry campaign, Ghaziabad and Rampur have completed 100 percent of the registration target set by the Government of India, setting an example for other districts of the state. Apart from this, Jhansi and Hardoi are among the top-performing districts in the progress of share determination.

According to the report, the work of share determination in Uttar Pradesh is also progressing rapidly, with its progress reaching 88.92 percent. This will help in the digitization of land records, improve the accuracy of farmer identification, and ensure the effective implementation of government schemes.

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The Yogi Government considers the Farmer Registry campaign to be an important foundation for digital agricultural reforms. Through this campaign, an integrated digital database of farmers is being prepared, making it easier to deliver the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, agricultural loans, subsidies, and other government schemes to eligible farmers in a transparent and timely manner.

The objective is to complete the 100 percent target of the Farmer Registry at the earliest and connect every eligible farmer in the state with a digital identity. This will make agricultural administration more effective, bring greater transparency to government schemes, and enable farmers to receive government services without any hindrance.