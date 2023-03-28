 Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAlmost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Last year, the controller general for drugs had cleared Maiden Pharma, and blamed WHO's notice barring its cough syrups for hurting the reputation of Indian drugmakers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

In a matter of months, two Indian pharma companies Maiden and Marion pharmaceuticals have been linked to deaths of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan, who consumed their cough syrups. Although Maiden Pharma's executives including its founder Naresh Kumar Goel were jailed for a separate case of sending substandard drugs to Vietnam, Marion's employees were arrested over the Uzbekistan deaths.

With Indian pharma companies under the scanner, 18 firms are reportedly set to lose licenses as part of a regulatory crackdown.

Follows cough syrup deaths and drug recalls

  • The action comes after the controller general for drugs had cleared Maiden Pharma last year, and blamed WHO's notice barring its cough syrups for blemishing the reputation of Indian drugmakers.

  • After the death of around 60 children in Gambia in October 2022, Maiden Pharma's cough syrups had been linked to the incident, prompting World Health Organisation to take urgent measures.

  • As Indian authorities didn't find any contamination in Maiden's syrups, WHO stood by its action and Gambia's parliamentary panel found the firm culpable in deaths of children in December 2022.

Another case struck shortly after India cleared Maiden

  • In the same month, Marion Biotech's cough syrup was linked to deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

  • Last month WHO also released a report showing how Indian cough syrups were linked to 300 deaths across three countries since August 2022.

  • Before being pulled up for deaths in Gambia, Maiden had been blacklisted in Bihar in 2011, and prosecuted by India's drug inspector in 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP

Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP

Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

Tech layoffs: Seattle hit hardest by job cuts, accounts for quarter of all employees fired by...

Tech layoffs: Seattle hit hardest by job cuts, accounts for quarter of all employees fired by...

Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50

Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50