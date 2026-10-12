Almondz Global Subsidiary Secures ₹154 Crore New Orders, Total Order Book Crosses ₹400 Crore

Almondz Global Securities |

Mumbai: Almondz Global Securities Limited announced on 12 October 2026 that its subsidiary, Almondz Global Infra-Consultant Limited (AGICL), has secured new orders amounting to ₹154 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year (H1 FY2026-27), ended 30 September 2026.

Order Book Growth

This new business represents a growth of approximately 214 per cent compared to the ₹72 crore secured in the first half of FY2025-26. With these new mandates, AGICL's total order book has now exceeded ₹400 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Execution Timeline

The company stated that these new orders are scheduled to be executed over a period of three years. This provides the subsidiary with multi-year business visibility and is expected to contribute to its revenue, and consequently to Almondz Global Securities' consolidated revenue.

Nature of Orders

The new orders primarily involve infrastructure consultancy mandates. These include detailed project reports (DPR), project management consultancy (PMC), Authority's Engineer services, lenders' independent engineer services, and transaction advisory services.

Diversified Infrastructure Focus

The projects span various sectors such as highways, bridges, railways, urban, and industrial infrastructure. The company indicated a deepened presence in eastern India and Uttar Pradesh, along with an overseas mandate.

Key Mandates Secured

Notable mandates include a ₹33.15 crore Programme Management Consultant project for IDCO, Odisha, over two years. Other significant wins include a ₹21.23 crore Authority Engineer assignment for Mission 3000 MT traction power works for West Central Railway, a ₹15 crore DPR and PMC for Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, Maharashtra, and a ₹12.13 crore PSSA assignment for the Tindivanam–Nagari New Broad-Gauge Line for Southern Railway.

Management Perspective

Ajay Pratap, Director Legal & Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary, said the new order book reflects the strength of AGICL's infrastructure advisory franchise and the trust placed by government authorities, lenders, and developers in the team. Pratap added that the company will continue to invest in its people, technology, and quality to ensure timely, high-quality execution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.