 Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAllied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director

Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director

He has over three and a half decades of experience across industries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director |

Allied Blenders and Distillers limited (ABD), has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Alok Gupta as the Managing Director of the Company. He has over three and a half decades of experience across industries. In the alcobev sector he has built many brands during his 13 years stint with United Spirits. Thereafter with the Essar Group, he has led businesses across a multitude of sectors, including retail, technology, and services.

ABD trusts that the organisation is now well poised to transition its portfolio into emerging premium segments whilst consolidating core brands.

Shekhar Ramamurthy will continue to play a key role on the board as the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Company.

Read Also
Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Technologies Settles Shares Issuance Case With Sebi

Tata Technologies Settles Shares Issuance Case With Sebi

Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director

Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director

Raymond To Invest Rs 301 Cr in Ten X Realty

Raymond To Invest Rs 301 Cr in Ten X Realty

Vedanta Shares Climb Nearly 4%; Market Valuation Jumps Rs 3,085 cr

Vedanta Shares Climb Nearly 4%; Market Valuation Jumps Rs 3,085 cr

JSW Infrastructure Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Debut

JSW Infrastructure Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Debut