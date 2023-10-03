Allied Blenders and Distillers Appoints Alok Gupta As Managing Director |

Allied Blenders and Distillers limited (ABD), has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Alok Gupta as the Managing Director of the Company. He has over three and a half decades of experience across industries. In the alcobev sector he has built many brands during his 13 years stint with United Spirits. Thereafter with the Essar Group, he has led businesses across a multitude of sectors, including retail, technology, and services.

ABD trusts that the organisation is now well poised to transition its portfolio into emerging premium segments whilst consolidating core brands.

Shekhar Ramamurthy will continue to play a key role on the board as the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Company.

Read Also Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)