ALLEN's Kavya Chopra scores 100% marks in JEE-Main

Students of Allen Career Institute have performed exceptionally in JEE-Main 2021 (March Attempt). Director of Allen Career Institute Brajesh Maheshwari said Allen students have once again set new records.

Kavya Chopra has scored 300 out of 300 marks and achieved a perfect 100 percentile. First time in the JEE-Main Examination history, a female student has scored full marks; Kavya has become the first female student to achieve the perfect score. She has also topped Delhi State.

Along with this, Allen's Mridul Agarwal has scored a 100 percentile and got a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. Allen students Zenith Malhotra and Rohit Kumar have also scored 100 percentile. In the series of success, 14 Allen students have become state toppers, in which 12 students are from ALLEN Classroom, and 2 are from the ALLEN distance learning program.