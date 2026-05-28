Alkem Labs Q4 Profit Drops 27.7% To ₹236 Crore, Company Declares Final Dividend Of ₹10 Per Share

Alkem Laboratories reported a 27.7 percent fall in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 236 crore . |

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Alkem Laboratories reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 236 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 306 crore.

This marks a decline of 27.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, the profit was impacted by a one-time loss of Rs 135 crore recorded during the quarter.

Revenue Shows Strong Growth

Despite lower profit, Alkem Labs reported strong growth in its revenue.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.6 percent to Rs 3,603 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,144 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The growth in revenue indicates steady demand for the company’s pharmaceutical products in both domestic and international markets.

EBITDA And Margins Improve

Alkem Labs also reported a sharp rise in EBITDA during the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA increased 32.2 percent to Rs 517 crore compared to Rs 391 crore reported a year ago.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.4 percent from 12.4 percent in Q4 FY25, showing better operational performance and improved efficiency.

The improved margins came despite pressure on overall profitability because of the exceptional one-time loss.

Final Dividend Announced

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26.

The total dividend payout is expected to be around Rs 119.57 crore.

Alkem Labs said August 7 has been fixed as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

The dividend will be paid from September 1 onwards, subject to approval from shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

Earlier in February 2026, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 43 per share.

New Executive Director Appointment

The company also announced the appointment of Madhurima Singh as Executive Director for a period of five years starting December 20.

The appointment is part of the company’s leadership strengthening efforts.