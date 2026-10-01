Alfa Transformers Promoter Group Buys 1,000 Shares For ₹37,074

Alfa Transformers |

Mumbai: Alfa Transformers Limited announced on 1 October 2026 that its promoter group, D.K.Das & Sons HUF, purchased 1,000 equity shares of the company. The acquisition took place on 30 September 2026.

Transaction Details

The shares were acquired for a total consideration of ₹37,074.21. This transaction increases the promoter group's holding in the company.

Read Also Alfa Transformers Promoter Buys ₹1.22 Lakh Shares

Shareholding Impact

Following the acquisition, D.K.Das & Sons HUF now holds 89,951 equity shares, representing 0.98 per cent of the company's total shares. Previously, the group held 88,951 shares, which accounted for 0.97 per cent.

Regulatory Disclosure

The company filed this disclosure in accordance with Regulation 7(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The acquisition was executed on the open market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.