Alfa Transformers Promoter Buys ₹1.22 Lakh Shares

Alfa Transformers |

Mumbai: Alfa Transformers Limited announced on 30 September 2026 that its promoter, Geetishree Das, purchased 3,200 equity shares of the company. The acquisition, valued at ₹1,22,178.02, took place on 29 September 2026.

Shareholding Details

Prior to this transaction, Geetishree Das held 97,969 equity shares, representing 1.077% of the company's total shares. Following the purchase, Das's shareholding increased to 1,01,169 equity shares, equating to 1.10% of Alfa Transformers Limited.

Transaction Compliance

This is categorised as a continual disclosure for the company.

Promoter Information

Geetishree Das's PAN is AATPD1042N and their address is QR No. 2A/5, High Court Colony, Lane, Arunodaya Nagar, Arnodaya Market, Cuttack, Odisha-753012. The contact number provided is 9937000991.

Derivatives Trading

The company stated that there were no trading activities in derivatives by the promoter, employee, or director, as outlined in Regulation 6(2). The disclosure noted that derivatives trading was not applicable for this report.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.