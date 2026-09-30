Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Surprise’ Rajya Sabha Pick Revealed, Who Is Reliance Executive Nathwani & Why Is His Name Making Headlines?

Akhilesh Yadav unveils Reliance executive Dhanraj Nathwani as SP’s surprise Rajya Sabha candidate. |

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has sprung a surprise in the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections by naming corporate executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani alongside party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav as its candidates for the Upper House.

The announcement puts the spotlight on Nathwani, whose career spans corporate management and sports administration, and comes after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had indicated that the party would unveil a surprise candidate.

Who Is Dhanraj Nathwani?

Nathwani is Group President at Reliance Industries Limited and has spent several years in senior positions at the conglomerate. He is also a director at Reliance New Energy Limited.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Samajwadi Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections and Director, Reliance New Energy Limited, Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani files his nomination papers in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/FTpcoUW1e2 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

His corporate responsibilities have included work connected with Reliance's manufacturing operations. Nathwani has also built a significant profile outside the corporate world, particularly in sports administration.

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He has served as president of the Gujarat Cricket Association since 2022 and is also associated with football administration in Gujarat. His interests extend to wildlife conservation and other social initiatives.

SP Balances Continuity With Surprise

While Nathwani's nomination attracted attention, Ram Gopal Yadav's candidature provides continuity for the Samajwadi Party.

A founding figure of the SP and a long-time political strategist, Ram Gopal has represented the party in the Rajya Sabha for several terms. His renomination comes as the party prepares for another electoral test ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Both candidates filed their nomination papers on Wednesday in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

What Does The Rajya Sabha Math Say?

Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are up for election on October 16. The effective strength of the Assembly has been reported at 397, with roughly 37 first-preference votes required for a candidate to get elected.

The SP has enough numbers, with Congress support, to secure two seats. Any attempt to contest an additional seat would require support from legislators outside its existing strength.

For now, the combination of Ram Gopal Yadav and Nathwani brings together a veteran political hand and a prominent corporate and sports administrator on the SP ticket.