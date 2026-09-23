Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over 50% Rise In Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Figure

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, saying the figure had risen from 70 to 105 in the preliminary investigation, marking an increase of nearly 50%.

Yadav said the rise in the figure had emerged during what he described as the first-level investigation into the alleged irregularities.

"It is highly condemnable that such an irreligious act of stealing religious money has taken place under government supervision," Yadav said.

He alleged that the BJP and its associates were involved in the alleged wrongdoing and claimed that the issue had become a subject of discussion across Ayodhya.

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Yadav said devotees had donated money for the development of religion and religious institutions, but alleged that the funds had instead been used to fill private coffers.

He claimed that the controversy had damaged public trust in the BJP and said devotees across Uttar Pradesh, the country and abroad had been deeply hurt by the alleged misuse of religious donations.

The SP chief also linked the issue to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said the next election against the BJP would be no less than a battle to protect religion.

"Now there will be a Dharma Yudh against the BJP," Yadav said.

The BJP has yet to respond to Yadav's allegations.